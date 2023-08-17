Deputy Senate President felicitates Babangida at 82  

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has extolled the virtues of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Born in Minna, Niger State on August 17, 1941, he served as Military President from August 27, 1985 to August 26, 1993.

The Deputy Senate President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the former military leader played a significant role in the advancement of the country’s infrastructure.

Jibrin said: “He is one of our elder statesmen who contributed immensely in fast-tracking the development of our beloved country.

“On the occasion of his 82nd birthday, I pray Allah SWT to grant him good health and strength for us to continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience.”