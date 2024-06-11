Democracy Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, 2024 as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made this known in a statement released on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Aishetu Ndayako.

In the statement, Dr. Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on the celebration and urged them to remain steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity,” he said.

The minister added that President Bola Tinubu is committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

Further in the statement, Tunji-Ojo also called on “Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that has been made, and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.”