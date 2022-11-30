Delta State set for National Sports Festival – Governor Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has assured of the state’s preparedness to host the 2022 National Sports Festival, scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Asaba.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday in Asaba after inspecting works at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The stadium will be the venue of the opening ceremony of the sports fiesta.

Okowa said the state government has put in so much human and material resources to ensure a hitch free festival.

He said: “I am here to see that everything is in place for this festival and as you can see the stadium and facilities are all set for the games.

“You will agree with me that a lot of work and human efforts have been put in here.

“I can assure you that the games will be starting tomorrow (Wednesday) as scheduled.”

Okowa commended the contractors and other workers at the stadium who have laboured to deliver on the facilities being put in place.

The Governor said the opening ceremony of the games would be a colourful event that would showcase the rich culture and hospitality of the people of Delta State.

Okowa said that the 13-day sporting event would attract huge economic benefit to the people of the state.

He said: “With our level of preparedness, there is no doubt that our people and our visitors are going to have wonderful time.

“I can assure you that it is going to be a good business for our people in the state because this event holds great potentials for business.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the small and medium scale businesses have taken over every available space around the stadium complex.

A food vendor, Anita Okogwu, told NAN that she has recruited five sales girls to assist her meet up with the demands of the festival.

Okogwu said: “I sell food on the streets here in Asaba in a truck.

“I have been in this business over 15 years now.

“I came here to do business and because of the large crowd already in town, I have employed five girls to assist me.

“So far, it has been good business because for the past two days now, I have made good returns.

“We thank God for this opportunity.”

Ijeoma Mafuah, who sells soft drinks and bottle water at the stadium gate, said the festival has provided a business atmosphere.

Mafuah said it has also provided her the opportunity to make ends meet after she lost her teaching job.

She said: ““I have two kids and as a single mother, I have to fend for my kids.

“Before now, I use to make hair for people for my daily bread.

“But I can tell you that since on Sunday evening that I came to the stadium here to sell soft drinks and water, it has been good business for me because I am making gains.”





