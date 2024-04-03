Delta police killing: We now have more persons in custody — FPRO

More persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of six policemen on official duties in Delta State.

Apart from the six policemen killed in two ambushes on March 23 and 26, 2024, six others are still missing.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said police authorities are still searching for the six officers who went missing.

Also Read:

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on the murder of the policemen Ohoro Forest, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said: “Up till now, according to the provisions of the law, we are still searching for the six persons.

“Nobody can declare them dead.

“Hopefully, we are going to get them.”

Adejobi said the provisions of the law do not permit the police declaring the mission officers dead yet.

He said: “We did not come out to say it on time because we were actually waiting to get the corpses – we were able to recover six.”

On the state of investigation into the gruesome murder of the policemen, the ACP said: “We have been able to arrest nine of them. We first arrested five of them.

“Last week, we made additional arrests of three and I think on Sunday, we arrested another one.

“These are suspects directly involved in the killing, not just any Tom, Dick and Harry or passersby.”