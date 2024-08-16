Delta constitutes LOC for 8th National Youth Games

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has constituted a seven-man Local Organising Committee for the 8th National Youth Games scheduled to start on September 10, 2024 in Asaba.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, announced the names that made the LOC on Thursday.

Ahon said that the committee had Chief Solomon Ogba as Chairman and Festus Ohwojero as Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other members of the committee include Chief Tonobok Okowa, Chief Chinonye Aliyu Daphey, Chief Victor Onogagamue, Onoriode Oborevwori and Harrison Ocholor.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, the Joint Technical Meeting for the games will be held between August 18 and 20.

The games will end on September 20.

Post Views: 0