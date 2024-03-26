Delta ambush and the need for urgent action, by Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi 

Only in August last year, not less than 36 military personnel were killed in an ambush by a gang of bandit-terrorists operating in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Again, on Thursday, March 16, 2024, Nigerian citizens woke up only to encounter another episode of nightmares added to the inventory list of terror attacks on the Armed Forces of the country.

The men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, who unknowingly embarked on a journey of no return, were on a rescue and peace mission to the Okuoma community in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta, but were waylaid by a terrorist gang and ultimately paid the supreme price with their lives.

According to the Defence Headquarters, those killed were the General Commanding Officer (GOC) of the Battalion, A.H. Ali, a Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 other soldiers.

Since then, the Nigerian troops have intensified their search around the creeks and lagoons with the intent of apprehending the perpetrators so as to bring them to justice. It is gratifying that four suspects have been arrested so far while others were at large.

It is worrisome and terrifying that the military, which is mandated to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and ensure the protection of the lives and properties of citizens, is now becoming an ‘endangered species’ and the subject of maiming and brutal killing at the hands of non-state actors.

Because not only military personnel, but even police officers and other agents of paramilitary forces are being killed by criminals while at the same time destroying their edifices.

Recently, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed the arrest of six suspects connected with the murder of six policemen in Ohoro Forest in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Sane Delta State.

Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the incident as a “devastating loss” and added that the officers were ambushed while on a rescue mission, just like the murdered GOC and his troops.

For how long will these ugly trends continue to ensue before the right thing is done so as to finally put it to a halt? Honestly, it is long overdue to end these wanton killings of security personnel.

Because, if not tamed, it may not be an ambush in subsequent times but rather a daring invasion into the barracks and execution of their ill mission.

It is still fresh in our minds how bandits in March 2022 invaded Nigeria’s highest defence and security training hub, the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna.

Aside from killing some soldiers, reports claimed that the bandits also abducted a senior military officer.

Notwithstanding, the brutal murder of 17 valiant soldiers and subsequent mutilation of their vital organs by unidentified assailants in Delta State was not just an attack on our military; it was an attack on the very fabric of our nation, which calls for urgent action to review the overall national security strategy and national defence policy.

This horrific incident is not an isolated one. In recent memory, we’ve witnessed similar tragedies unfold where brave men and women in uniform fell victim to well-laid ambushes. A pattern is emerging, and ignoring it puts even more lives at risk.

Are these attacks random or part of a larger, more sinister plot? A thorough investigation must be conducted, not just to apprehend the perpetrators but to unearth any potential hidden agendas.

However, the enemies seem adept at exploiting vulnerabilities.

However, security experts and analysts have continued to blame weakness in the processes of gathering and sharing intelligence among the security forces as the major reason why they are becoming victims of deadly ambushes by non-state actors.

Furthermore, the possibility of a deeper conspiracy targeting the military cannot be ignored. The immediate past defence chief, retired General Lucky Irabor, had once raised an alarm about the presence of fifth columnists within the military who compromised troops’ operations by leaking vital information to adversaries.

The silence of those who may have knowledge is deafening. There is an urgent need for anyone with information to come forward. Protecting our nation requires a collective effort. There can be no tolerance for those who seek to undermine our national security.

Notwithstanding, the strengthening of intelligence-gathering capabilities by the Armed Forces of Nigeria is paramount. The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA, should be a step ahead, anticipating threats and proactively protecting our forces. Advanced reconnaissance, reliable informants, and effective communication are crucial to preventing these tragedies.

The Nigerian military, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence, CDS, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, embodies courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication. They are the shields that defend our peace. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they are properly equipped, trained, and, most importantly, protected.

Let the memory of the fallen in Delta State be a catalyst for change. We must fortify our defences, expose any conspiracies, and bring the perpetrators to justice. Only then can we truly honour the sacrifice of our fallen heroes and safeguard the peace they fought to preserve.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi, an NDA research student, is the author of “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective.” Email: ymukhtar944@gmail.com