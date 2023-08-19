Davido’s cycling fan arrives Lagos after 15-day road trip from Benue

Emmi Wuks, a fan of music star, David Adeleke also known as Davido, who said he was cycling from Benue to meet the singer, has finally arrived Lagos.

He arrived the commercial city on Friday after spending 15 days cycling across states to deliver a special gift to his favourite singer.

He was warmly received and given a heroic welcome by the Tiv community in Lagos, according to a Facebook post.

The user sharing photos wrote: “Congratulations to Emmi Wuks, he just arrived Lagos state now and is been (sic) welcome by Mdzough U Tiv Lagos State members and Benue Chubby Queen Miss Kpadoo Upev I celebrate you, Man, After all #IKnowWhereIBelong.”

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the celebrated cyclist who identifies as a ‘die hard’ fan of O.B.O, described his experience on the road as ‘Timeless’.

He appreciated his kinsmen for their heartwarming reception and the DMW boss for inspiring him to do something great.

He tweeted: “What a TIMELESS experience. @davido my boss the street went crazy for u again today I made it to Lagos. Thank you for reminding me not to give up. Benue you’re the BEST ever! Thank you Naija.”