Davido reacts to AY’s apology over baby mamas joke

Afrobeat artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the apology by ace comedian, AY, over a joke at a show in Warri in Delta State, where the musician was to perform, but was absent.

AY told the DJ not to play Davido’s song: “Unavailable,” asking how someone not available could impregnate women.

AY, however, apologised for the joke after the show.

Writing on his Instagram page on Sunday, he said: “I am very sorry for the way that joke came out in Warri.

“You have every right to be angry after seeing how it was used by blogs.

“Please understand that we are all constantly learning in the entertainment business.

Also Read:

“I deserve any backlash coming my way for the poorly delivered joke in Warri.

“So, no excuses at all, my Aburo.

“No reason for them.

“I remain your number one fan, and I love you, @davido.”

Davido then replied AY via the comments section of the comedian’s Instagram page: “Nothing spoil baba mi.”