Davido launches electric bike line in Africa, partners with Spiro + Pictures

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Africa’s leading electric vehicle player, Spiro, to launch his own line of electric bikes in Africa.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the award-winning artist said the line is aimed at empowering motorcycle riders and creating a Made-in-Africa solution for the continent’s transportation needs.

He wrote, “Manifestation is spiritual. Years ago, I claimed 30 BG, but it wasn’t just about success – it was about purpose.

“Today, I’m transforming that vision into something bigger: generational wealth and ownership.

“With my own line of electric bikes, in partnership with Spiro, we’re not just building a product – we’re building a movement.

“The bike market in Africa is more than transportation; it’s the backbone of our economy.”

Highlighting the significance of motorcycles in Africa, he noted that over 27 million motorcycles serve as a crucial means of livelihood, with 80% of riders relying on bikes for their daily earnings.

“Over 27 million motorcycles power the dreams and hustle of our people, with 80% of riders relying on bikes for their livelihoods,” he stated.

Davido added that motorcycle riders, also called Okada riders in Nigeria, have played a vital role in his career, and he sees this partnership as a way to give back and promote sustainable transportation.

“These same Okada drivers, who have supported me throughout my career, are now at the center of this vision.

“They moved my music, my name, and my story across every corner of Nigeria and Africa. Now it’s time to give back,” he wrote.

Davido further highlighted the importance of creating solutions within Africa for African needs, saying, “This isn’t just about business – it’s about creating a Made in Africa solution for Africa.

“Streams might belong to foreign labels, but this is how you flip the script.

“This is how you turn influence into equity, and visibility into ownership.

“With financing solutions for riders across Nigeria and Africa, we’re empowering the hardworking individuals who have always been the lifeline of our economy.”

He added that the venture aligns with his philosophy of “We Rise By Lifting Others’ stating, “This is about legacy. It’s about breaking barriers and showing what’s possible when vision, purpose, and community align.

“When I said We Rise By Lifting Others, it wasn’t just a motto – it was the blueprint.

“This partnership is proof that when we create for our people, by our people, we build something that lasts.”

Speaking on the design of the bikes, Davido wrote, “And let’s not forget – these bikes are fly! Big shoutout to Tycoone and Spiro team for the groundbreaking design can’t wait until we reveal the final product. Oh yeah, I put my people on.

“This is more than a deal; it’s a statement. It’s ownership, empowerment, and legacy in motion.

“Africa is not just catching up – we’re redefining what it means to lead. The future isn’t waiting for us – we’re driving straight into it.

“We are live in Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda , Tanzania and Ghana,” he added as he urged interested riders to sign up on the Spiro website.

