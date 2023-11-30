Darey Art-Alade celebrates 17th wedding anniversary with wife

Darey Art-Alade, Nigerian Afro Rhymes and Blues singer, on Thursday celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary with wife, Deola.

The artiste took to his instagram handle, @dareynow, saying: “They say time flies when you are having fun 17 years? How?? When??

“Doing life with you has been an adventure and a half. With so many twists and turns, challenges and obstacles but we have manoeuvred through them with grace and love and joy.

“Happy Anniversary to the Queen of my heart and soul. The one who makes me whole. The one who completes me. The Ying to my coconut head Yang.

“Love you more than words or emotions can ever express sweetie @deolaartalade and this you already know!

“What do you say? Let’s give them another 17 yeah? Mwah .”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dare Art-Alade who is also the Creative Director of Livespot360, is the son of the late legendary jazz and highlife singer, Art Alade.