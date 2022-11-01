Dangote promises to deepen economic activities, sponsors 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair

Pan African conglomerate, Dangote Industries Ltd has said it would continue to partner stakeholders to deepen commerce, industry and economic activities in the country so as to strengthen the nation’s economy.

It explained that part of the efforts at revitalizing the economy is the sponsorship of the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair themed “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” which is expected to be declared opened by President Mohammadu Buhari holds between November 4 and 13 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos.

The collaboration is coming on the heels of similar sponsorship of the recently concluded Abuja International trade fair for which Dangote Group, was a lead sponsor.

Five companies from the Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON Allied Industries, Dangote-Sinotruck, and Dangote Fertilisers are participating in the Fair as the business units plan to open helpdesks to attend to enquiries from perspective customers.

A statement from Branding & Communications Unit of Dangote Group, said trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers.

NASCON is offering its range of products, salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg. The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users. NASCON would be giving visitors to its stand at the Dangote pavilion a good treat.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is bringing to the fair all its products ranges while its Sales/Marketing team will fully be on ground to attend to customers and prospective new distributors. Customers are encouraged to visit the stand and buy products at trade fair prices.

Dangote Cement, a regular participant at both fairs, will operate an office at the Dangote Group Pavilion. Customers and users of its cement products are encouraged to visit the office during the period of the fair for consultations with the team.

Aside this, the statement said customers wanting to be distributor of any of the products from Dangote Group subsidiaries would have the opportunity to be well informed by staff of the companies who would be on hand to put the customers through on how to go about it.

Besides the products being sold at reasonable prices, lots of gifts have been packaged for potential visitors to Dangote Stand with opportunity from wet sampling of its products.

Group Chief, Branding Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina stated that opportunities abound in this year’s trade fair as Dangote Group’s Business units would be expanding its customer base and urged visitors to the fair to take advantage of the development to key into various businesses of the Group

According to him, the Company will be offering information on every aspect of its business especially the refinery and fertilizer and urged members of the public to patronize the company at the fair.





