Dabiri-Erewa hails appointment of another Nigerian, Olateju as Commissioner in Maryland, USA

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has congratulated another Nigerian-born, Dr Oluwatosin Olateju as a Commissioner in the state of Maryland in the United States of America.

This is just as Dr Olusimbo Ige emerged the first black woman to be appointed as a Commissioner in Chicago Department of Public Health a few days ago.

The NIDCOM boss said the Commission will not be tired of celebrating the Diaspora icons bringing honour and fame to the country through their chosen careers.

Dabiri-Erewa said it was particularly pleasing that more Nigerian women are shinning in global arena thus putting Nigeria in a robust positive image abroad.

She described the appointment of Olateju in Maryland, US as a Commissioner as an added blessing to Nigeria coming shortly after that of Dr Olusimbo Ige as Commissioner in Chicago Department of Public health.

Nigerian-born Dr. Oluwatosin Olateju was recently appointed by Governor Wes Moore of Maryland as the first Black woman in the State’s History to serve as Commissioner and Co-Chair for the newly established Commission on Public Health.

Also Read:

The Commission will assess the foundational public health capabilities of the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and Local Health Departments (LHDs), and make recommendations to improve the delivery of foundational public health services in the state.