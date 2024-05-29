Customs Officers attack VIOs inside office + Video

A video has emerged of operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service attacking officers of the Vehicle Inspection Office in their office at AYA Roundabout, Abuja.

It took the intervention of policemen, who had to fire teargas, to restore normalcy as it turned into a free for all.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, operatives of the Nigeria Police arrested the Customs Officers after nerves were calmed in the face-off on Friday.

They have since been handed over to the NCS, which swiftly issued a statement condemning the unprofessional attitude of its officers, identified as belonging to the Customs Mechanical Unit in Karu Barracks, Abuja.

The statement, signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adele Adeniyi, said the service does not condone such behaviour.

Maiwada, a Chief Superintendent of Customs, said in the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media showing some officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in a confrontation with Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO). The NCS acknowledges that the event occurred on Friday, 24 May 2024, at AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office. The officers involved in this regrettable incident are NCS personnel attached to the Customs Mechanical Unit in Karu Barracks, Abuja.

“The Service wishes to express its deepest concern and empathy for those affected by this regrettable incident. Furthermore, the NCS unequivocally dissociate itself from the actions of these officers. Their condemned behaviour, which appears to be self-motivated, is under thorough investigation, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to forestall future occurrences.

“It is essential to state that this incident contradicts the values and operational standards of the NCS. Such behaviour undermines one of the key policy thrusts of the Comptroller-General of Customs, which is to foster collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians and their properties.

“The NCS, under the leadership of CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR and his Management Team, strongly condemns such conduct and does not tolerate any actions that jeopardise the commitment to professionalism and inter-agency cooperation. The Service remains steadfast in its mission to generate revenue, facilitate trade, and suppress smuggling to support a more robust and secure economy for all Nigerians.”

