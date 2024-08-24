Customs appoints, redeploys six officers to new management positions

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the appointment and redeployment of six new management staff to carry out the constitutional duties of the service.

The Spokesperson of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Maiwada said the appointment was approved by the Comptroller-General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, following the statutory retirement of some members of the management team.

He said the officers, whose positions were Deputy Comptroller General and Assistant Comptroller General, were engaged in an acting capacity and redeployed to enhance strategic service delivery in customs.

He quoted the C-G as congratulating the appointees, saying the appointments were a testament to the officers’ exemplary service and dedication to the organisation.

“The service remains committed to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance,” he said.

Also Read:

According to the spokesperson, Adeniyi charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure that the service achieved greater heights.

He specifically called for improvement in achieving the mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.

The appointments and redeployment are: B. M. Jibo, DCG Finance Administration and Technical Services; O. A. Alajogun, Acting DCG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation; and I. G. Umar, Acting ACG Headquarters.

Others are O. A. Salefu, Acting ACG Training and Doctrine Command; B. A .Makinde, Acting ACG Human Resource Development; and T. Bomodi, Acting ACG Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation.

Post Views: 9