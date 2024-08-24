Kogi 2023: Governor Ododo speaks after Supreme Court judgment

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has commended the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed his election as governor of the state, describing the court as the last hope of the common man.

Ododo commended the apex court for withstanding intimidation and upholding the wish of the people of the state.

He told newsmen in Abuja after the judgment on Friday: “I feel elated not just because of our victory, but about how the judiciary held onto the point of law and ensured justice in this matter.

“The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“They were threatened, they were called names, they were intimidated, but they have held onto the point of law.

“This victory is not about me but for the people who trooped out on November 11, 2023 to vote.”

Ododo also dedicated his victory to God Almighty and President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening the judiciary to perform its duties without fear or favour.

Fielding questions from journalists on his expectation before the judgment, Ododo said there was nothing to be afraid of because he won the election.

He said: “The election was conducted credibly and transparently.

“In the history of Kogi, it was the most peaceful election, and we won.”

Ododo added that in spite of the litigation, his team was not distracted from delivering good governance to the people of Kogi State.

“I was elected as the chief servant of the state to serve the people and, as such, my team and I remain committed to the reason why we were elected, so it has never distracted me,” he said.

He, however, extended an olive branch to opposition parties and their candidates, especially Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He urged the opposition candidates to work with him to move Kogi State forward.

Ododo said: “We have always extended the olive branch to them to join us to move Kogi forward.

“Kogi remains our state, and we want to come together to discuss the affairs of the state.

“It is not a personal fight, it is a contest to hold power on behalf of the people, to serve them.

“It is not proper to stop a child from coming to his house.

“Our philosophy is to build the APC to win the election.”

