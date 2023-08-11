Crime: Plateau government to  prioritise sports, youth development

The Plateau government has prioritised sports and youth development, to engage youths in order to curtail social vices and curb crime and criminality in the state.

Plateau Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development Lawandi Datti, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Datti said that Governor Caleb Mutfwang`s administration was committed to youth development and wellbeing.

The Commissioner said that his visit to the Zaria Road Stadium on Thursday was to assess the state of facilities with a view to giving it a facelift.

“We need to give the stadium a facelift to enable our teams; Plateau United and Mighty Jets play their professional and national leagues at the stadium.

“We noticed that the facility was vandalised last season and we need to fix it for Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to approve for our teams to play.

“It is not news that apart from engaging the youths, sports is one of the fastest growing businesses in the world.

“If we invest in sports, it could be a huge source of revenue for the state,’’ he said.

Datti said that the state government was working on skills acquisition programmes to train youths on how to set up their small scale businesses and be self-sufficient.

According to Datti, an idle man is a devil’s workshop, adding that government would do everything possible to take idle youths off the streets.