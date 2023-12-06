CP orders arrest, detention of Inspector for shooting man at checkpoint

The Commissioner, Delta State Police Command, CP Wale Abass, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of a Police Inspector for shooting a man simply identified as Lucky.

The Command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, who made this known, said the man was shot on December 5, 2023.

He said the incident occurred at about 4:34pm at Ekrerhavwe Junction, Agbarho while the Inspector’s team was on stop-and-search duty.

Edafe said: “The Commissioner of Police, on receipt of the sad news, immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the errant police officer.

“He also directed that the officer be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba for a thorough and speedy investigation.

“CP Wale Abass commiserates with the injured victim, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“He also noted that the Force, being a disciplined organisation, will not condone such cruel action by any member of the Force, assuring that the offending officer will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures including criminal prosecution.

“He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them justice will not just be done but will be seen to have been done.”