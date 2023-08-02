CP Adeoye visits injured police personnel in Anambra hospital

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, on Wednesday, 2nd of August, visited two police operatives who sustained injuries on 31st of July 2023 during a Joint Security Force onslaught against insurgents in a criminal camp at Orsumoghu.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the visit of the number one policeman in the state was to boost “the morale and spur Officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.”

He said that the CP made a cash donation to the officers and prayed for their quick recovery while assuring them that the Police will not abandon or leave them behind.

Also Read:

CP Adeoye also assured the people of Anambra that the command was more determined than ever to flush out miscreants in the state and make the entire state safer for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.