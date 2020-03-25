COVID-19: Ekiti shuts markets

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed that all markets in the state that do not sell essential commodities such as foodstuff, medicine, medical equipment and water be closed down effective 5pm on Thursday.

This is in a bid to curtail the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state by ensuring that citizens observe the social distancing practice, among other measures.

The Governor’s directive was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

The statement directed all medicine stores that are open to the public to make sure they do not sell or display any other items whatsoever, while those selling foodstuffs should not display or sell anything outside it.

Similarly, Fayemi has appealed to commercial drivers and the leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria in the state to reduce the outrageous fares being charged commuters, mainly students, who have been returning home in their numbers following the closure of schools in the state.

Pharmacy stores are also urged not to hike the prices of essential drugs.

Meanwhile members of the public are reminded of the ban on gatherings that are above 20 persons for social, communal or religious purposes as a monitoring and enforcement task force has been dispatched across the state.

Fayemi urged all citizens in the state to join hands with the government and its agencies in the collective war against COVID-19.