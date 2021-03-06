Xploit Consulting Limited and Access Bank PLC on Saturday donated 20 hand washing facilities to 10 schools in Niger State to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Tayo Taiwo, Managing Partner of the Xploit consulting Limited, who presented the facilities to the school authority in Suleija, said 10 different schools benefited from the gesture in Suleija and Chamchaga Local Government Areas of the state.

He noted that frequent washing of hands with soap and water was the best way and first line of defence in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Taiwo advised the school authorities to encourage the students to wash their hands often, as it would help prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the organisations also offered training to 109 youths on computer repairs and bead making to enable the beneficiaries sustain their livelihoods.

Oluwatobi Ojo, Programme Officer of Xploit Consulting Limited, who represented Taiwo at the event, added that the training was also offered to the youths in 10 schools from the two local government areas.

Also speaking, Adams Inuwa, the Assistant Customer Service Manager, Access Bank, Minna branch, urged the trainees to make good use of all they had been taught, while also encouraging the school authorities to ensure that the facilities provided were maintained for sustainability.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Chanchaga LGA, Adamu Ayawa, specially thanked Access Bank Plc for effectively collaborating with Xploit Consulting Limited.

According to Ayawa, because of the effective collaboration, the project was implemented in a good manner and beneficial to the entire community.

Abubakar Abdullahi, Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Kwamba community in Suleija, thanked the two organisations for the gesture extended to his school and others, while praying for the sustenance of the initiative.

A beneficiary of the skills training, Mary Iko, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed her appreciation to the organisations for the opportunity offered to them as it would improve their livelihoods.