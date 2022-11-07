Coutinho ruled out of World Cup with thigh injury

Aston Villa and Brazil attacker Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set to miss the 2022 World Cup after sustaining a serious thigh injury.

The 30-year-old was a notable absentee from Unai Emery’s first game in charge of the Lions, which ended in a 3-1 win versus Manchester United at Villa Park.

Following the game, Emery confirmed to Birmingham Live that Coutinho had sustained the muscular problem and would not play for Villa again before the World Cup break.

“Coutinho is injured. I don’t know how long it will be but, today, he couldn’t play and he’s not going to play until after the break. It’s a muscular injury. He’s not going to play on Thursday or Sunday because he’s injured and he’s out longer,” Emery said.

While Emery seemingly confirmed that Coutinho would not be available to Brazil for the World Cup, the Daily Mail now claims that the ex-Liverpool and Barcelona man is indeed out of the tournament.

The report states that Coutinho suffered the injury to his quadriceps in training, and it could take him as long as 10 weeks to fully recuperate from the issue, ruling him out until 2023.

In the best case scenario, Coutinho could be back in action in approximately seven weeks’ time, potentially seeing him make his comeback against former club Liverpool on Boxing Day.

However, the attacker is now certain to miss out on World Cup selection, with Brazil manager Tite expected to name his squad on Monday, but his struggles at Villa Park would have made a call-up challenging either way.

Coutinho reunited with Steven Gerrard in the West Midlands after joining on loan from Barcelona in January and came up with five goals and three assists from 19 games in his debut season.

Since being signed permanently in the summer, the 2022-23 campaign has been a more disappointing affair for the South American, who has gone 13 matches in all tournaments without registering a goal or assist.

Coutinho has only started six Premier League games for Aston Villa this term, while he has claimed 21 goals and 11 assists in 69 caps for Brazil, representing his country at the 2018 World Cup after failing to make the squad for the 2014 edition.

In Coutinho’s absence, Aston Villa struck through Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey against Man United, as Emery’s reign in the hotseat started on a high note.

The West Midlands club are now 13th in the Premier League table after Sunday’s 3-1 victory and face Man United again in Thursday’s EFL Cup third-round clash.

Emery’s side then lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion before the World Cup, where Brazil will take on Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, opening their campaign against the former on November 24.





