Courts jail five for Internet fraud in Ilorin

Five internet fraudsters have been jailed by Justices Adenike Akinpelu and Mahmoud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin.

The Ilorin Zonal Command, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured the conviction and sentencing.

The convicts are Oyedepo Olamilekan Benjamin, Suleiman Saheed Olayinka, Fakeye Tolulope Emmanuel, Great Ukueni and Adeshina Joseph Oluwaseun.

The defendants, who were prosecuted on different and separate count charges before the judges, pleaded guilty.

Upon their guilty pleas, prosecuting counsels: Andrew Akoja, Mustapha Kaigama and Isabel Adeniran, narrated the circumstances that led to the arrest of the defendants.

They urged the court to consider the plea of the defendants, the extrajudicial statements and all the exhibits tendered to convict the defendants as charged.

Justice Akinpelu in her judgment sentenced Benjamin to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N150,000 and ordered the forfeiture of one Apple Iphone X, HP laptop and the sum of $457 benefited from the unlawful activities to the Federal Government.

The Judge also sentenced Olayinka to six months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 and forfeiture of one Samsung A03 phone recovered from him to the Federal Government.

Justice Akinpelu equally sentenced Emmanuel to six months imprisonment an with option of fine of N100,000 and ordered that the sum of $400, one phone and HP laptop belonging to the convict be forfeited to the Federal Government.

On the other hand, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Ukueni to six months imprisonment, which is to be suspended, and ordered the forfeiture of one Dell Laptop used as instrument of crime by the convict.

The court also sentenced Oluwaseun to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000 and ordered the forfeiture of one iPhone 13 Promax and sum of $250 recovered from the convict.

All the convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arrested by operatives of the EFCC for internet-related offences.

Investigations were conducted on their respective cases, prompting their prosecution and conviction.