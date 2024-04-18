Court stops enforcement of Ganduje’s suspension from APC

A Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the purported suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, by his ward, be stopped.

The ruling came late on Wednesday after Ganduje filed an ex parte motion seeking to enforce his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

The respondents in the application are the police, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and nine other individuals.

Recall that on Monday, April 16, APC executives in Dawakin ward, Tofa LGA of Kano State, purportedly suspended the APC national chairman over alleged corruption.

Subsequently, the State Working Committee of the APC nullified the suspension and sanctioned the ward executives with a month’s suspension.

However, the presiding Judge at a Kano High Court, Usman Na’Abba on Tuesday upheld the purported suspension of Ganduje.

In the ex parte order delivered on Wednesday by the court and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the judge, A.M Liman said the purported suspension should not be implemented until the case is heard and determined.

“That all the respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from implementing and/or giving effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of APC held at Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local,” Liman said.

The court subsequently fixed April 30 to hear Ganduje’s appeal.