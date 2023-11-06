Court reserves judgment in Kano governorship  appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, challenging his removal by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had on September 20 nullified Yusuf’s election by declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.

The tribunal held that the ballot papers were neither signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Consequently, it declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the governorship election.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Yusuf appealed against the tribunal verdict and urged the court to set aside the judgment.