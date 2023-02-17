Court remands two over armed robbery in Ibadan 

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Friday ordered the remand of Elijah Egbeniyi, 29 and Ibrahim Wahab, 32, facing trial for alleged armed robbery.

The duo were charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, S. A Adesina did not take the plea of the defendants for want in jurisdiction and ordered the dues remand in the correctional centre.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until March 23, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Eyiaromi Olayemi, had told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on January 8, at 8.10 p.m., at Shasha area in Ibadan.

He said that the defendants while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons attacked one Mohammed Abubakar and robbed him of his motorcycle worth N450, 000.

He said the offence contravened Sections 6(B) and 1(2) of Robbery and Firearms laws of Nigeria, 2004.