Court remands two over alleged murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday ordered that two men: Shamsun Mohammed, 25 and Ya’u Yinusa, 25, be remanded in a correctional facility in Ibadan over alleged murder.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, S. Zubair, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Zubair, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 30, 2024 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 22 at about 4pm in Bodija area of Ibadan.

Balogun said that the defendants and others at large unlawfully caused the death of one Usman Umaru, 25, by stabbing him with a broken bottle in his chest.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 324 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.