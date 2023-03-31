Court remands two for robbing hunter

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Friday ordered remand of two men – Muhammad Abubakar, 30, and Suleiman Muhammed, 20 – for allegedly robbing a hunter of a gun.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, did not take the pleas of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Akande adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that the defendants and others at large, while armed with dangerous weapons, robbed the hunter, Gbenga Mufutau, of his gun worth N20, 000.

He said that the defendants committed the offences on March 5 at 7.00 p.m. at Baba Awo Village in Saki area.

Amusan added that the defendants robbed the residents of the area of a motorcycle, money and other valuables.

He argued that the offences contravened Sections 6 b, 1 (2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004.