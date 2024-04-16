Court remands sexagenarian over alleged murder in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Oluleke Alagbe, 64, in a correctional facility over alleged murder.

The Magistrate, Adebola Adeola, did not take his plea because her court lacks jurisdiction to hear the murder charge.

Consequently, Adeola directed the prosecutor to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She subsequently adjourned the case until June 17 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Iyabo Oladoyin, had told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on February 18.

Also Read:

Oladoyin said the sexagenarian committed the alleged offence at 2am at Idi-Ogun Village, Akanran, Ibadan.

The prosecutor informed the court that the defendant unlawfully caused the death of one Bay Gaize, 40, by shooting him with a gun on his head and chest.

She said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.