Court remands man, 29, for allegedly raping 50-year-old  neighbour

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Thursday remanded a 29-year-old man, Kehinde Oyewale, at Agodi Correctional Centre, for allegedly raping a 50-year-old virtually impaired woman.

Oyewale who resides at Elebu area in Moniya, Ibadan, is facing trial on a count of rape preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Cpl. David Adepoju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 11, at 12.39 p.m., at the defendant’s residence.

He stated that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Ms B. Opeola, without her consent.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant entered the victim’s house which is about three houses away from his own to rape the victim.

He said the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 358 provides life imprisonment as punishment for the offence of rape.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, did not take the plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan, pending the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until March 20, 2025 for mention.

