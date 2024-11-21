Tinubu can’t sack me as UNIZIK VC via press release – Bernard Odoh

Professor Bernard Odoh has said President Bola Tinubu was ill-advised and, therefore, was wrong to have sacked him as vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

Besides, he added, he was not appointed vice-chancellor through a press release, so he cannot be removed through one.

Odoh said this much in an interview on AriseTV on Thursday, while reacting to his removal as UNIZIK VC.

Recall that President Tinubu approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of UNIZIK, and the removal of Prof. Odoh, the new Vice Chancellor, and Rosemary Nwokike, the Registrar.

The dissolution, and removal, were made public in Abuja, Wednesday, via a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Speaking on his removal by the president, Odoh said: “I’m qualified for this position. Three assessors assessed me. I became a professor on October 1, 2015.

“I applied for the position. I applied and was appointed.

“I’m not imposing myself on the institution. But the issue of not being a professor is all lies. People paid to remove my records from a university.

“I’m not disobeying Mr. President, but it is the governing council that will recommend my sack.”

“The minister (Tunji Alausa) jumped the gun. The court has not ruled on this matter. I cannot be removed through a press release,” he said.

“There was no panel of inquiry. I was not appointed through a press release. The visitor (Tinubu) has not invited me to hear my side of the story.”

“I’m from Ebonyi state. We are regarded as third class people. People feel I’m not qualified because I come from Ebonyi state.

“I am going to the university to ensure that activities and accreditation go on. No vice-chancellor, no registrar, no governing council?

“Mr. President must have been ill-advised. He can remove me but only through the council.”

