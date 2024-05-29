Court remands  businessman for allegedly defiling his two daughters

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 40-year-old businessman, Opeyemi Olanrewaju be remanded in Kirikiri correctional centre for allegedly defiling his two daughters.

The police charged Olanrewaju, who resides in Ijegun, Lagos with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of Olanrewaju for want of jurisdiction.

Osunsanmi adjourned the matter until June 26 for legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed between September 2021 and May.

He said that Olanrewaju’s wife caught him molesting their seven-year-old daughter.

Akeem also said that Olanrewaju’s wife also caught him assaulting their five -year-old daughter.

Also Read:

The case, he said, was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.