Court orders police to evict Bayero from palace

A Kano State High Court has ordered the Kano State Commissioner of Police to immediately evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, from Nasarawa palace.

The ruling, by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, also stopped Ado Bayero and four others from parading themselves as Emirs.

The four others are Nasiru Ado Bayero (Bichi), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye), Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano) and Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya).

This followed an exparte motion filed by the counsel to the applicant, Ibrahim Isa Wangida.

The order, on Monday, is effective until June 11, 2024 when the substantive motion will be heard.

This legal tussle followed a Federal High Court ruling on Thursday which stopped the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sunusi II as the Emir of Kano and suspended the law establishing the dissolved five emirates in the state.