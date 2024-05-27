Court orders CP to remove Bayero from palace, stops others from parading themselves as emirs

A Kano State High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining Aminu Ado Bayero and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicants.

The presiding judge, Justice Amina Aliyu gave the order upon hearing of exparte application by counsel to the applicant, Ibrahim Isa Wangida on Monday.

The order reads, “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situated being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1st Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May 2024.

Also Read:

“That an order of this Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st 2nd 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the

motion on notice.”

The order continued, “That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice,” the court concluded.

Justice Aliyu fixed 11th June 2024 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

The state Governor, Abba Yusuf on Thursday, deposed five emirs appointed by the former state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

Those affected by the directive included the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero; Emir of Karaye; Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II; Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim and the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Kabiru Inuwa.