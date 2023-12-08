Court of Appeal Judge shortlisted for elevation to Supreme Court dies

The Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Port-Harcourt Division, Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, is dead.

This was made public by the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, on Thursday.

This followed the request by Justice Ikpambese for the observance of a minute of silence in his honour.

Also Read:

Ikyegh, who hailed from Benue State and reportedly died Wednesday at his residence in Achussa area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was among the 22 shortlisted for elevation to the Supreme Court by the National Judicial council.