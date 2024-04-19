Court dismisses money laundering charge against ex-AGF

A Federal High Court, Abuja has dismissed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s money laundering charge filed against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja gave the ruling on Adoke’s no-case submission on Friday.

He said he found that the EFCC had been unable to prove the essential ingredients of the evidence adduced in counts one to four of the 10-count charge filed against the ex-AGF and his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar.

Justice Ekwo, who held that the evidence was manifestly unreliable, consequently upheld Adoke’s no-case submission.

He, therefore, declared Adoke discharged and acquitted of the money laundering charge.

However, the judge held that the anti-graft agency had been able to make a prima facie case against Abubakar, the oil magnate, in counts five, six, eight and nine of the charge preferred against him.

But he struck out counts one, seven and 10 against the businessman.

The judge therefore adjourned until April 22, 23 and 24 for Abubakar to open his defence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the EFCC had sued Adoke and Abubakar on a 10-count amended charge bordering on money laundering offences.

The matter, which began in 2017, had lasted for about seven years.