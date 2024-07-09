Couple in court over alleged N700,000 rent fraud

A couple, Gabriel Ejakpovi and Victoria Ejakpovi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N700,000 under false pretences.

The defendants, Gabriel, 54, and Victoria, 31, whose residential address was not provided, are standing trial on three counts of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 11, at No.15, Modupe Street, Greenland Estate, Mechanic Village, Egbeda, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the duo fraudulently obtained the sum of N700,000 from the complainant, Theresa Igboanugo, under the guise of renting a two-bedroom apartment to her but failed to do so.

He said that the defendants converted the money to their personal use.

“Their actions contravene Sections 287, 314 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015,” he said.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants N200,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 26 for mention.

