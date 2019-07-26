The crisis surrounding the election of new executives into the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Kwara deepened on Friday with the inauguration of new officers.

This was inspite of the admonition of the National President of the union, Chris Isiguzo, calling for a halt to the exercise and a return to due process.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isiguzo had called for a suspension of the electoral process following the rejection of the Credentials Committee put in place by many of the chapel members and the likelihood of threat to peace.

He also called for an open and transparent arrangement to be put in place to elect new executives.

NAN also recalls that to prevent a breakdown of law and order, the state police command had intervened on Thursday compelling the feuding parties to sign an undertaking.

The Secretariat of the Chapel was, however, locked up on Friday while Abdulwahab Umar, the state council Chairman, conducted the inauguration at the NUJ Press Centre.

Those inaugurated included Biola Azeez of the Tribune newspapers as chairman and Kehinde Akinpelu of the Daily Times as vice chairman.

Romoke Ahmad of the Daily Trust newspaper was sworn in as the Treasurer while Kayode Abdulazeez of the Nigerian Pilot emerged Secretary, with Mosunmola Ayobami of the Western Post named Assistant Secretary.