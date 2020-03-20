Coronavirus: Sudan Universities send out Nigerian students from hostels

Nigerian students schooling in universities in Sudan have been sent packing from their hotels over the coronavirus outbreak in their home country.

This was disclosed by a former Senator, Shehu.

Sani made this known via his verified Twitter handle.

He appealed to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to allow the students coming from Sudan at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

He tweeted: “A plane carrying Nigerian students will be taking off from Khartoum to Kano later today. Give them a waiver & permit them to land so that they don’t get stranded in Sudan. They have since been sent out of their hostels by their universities.”

This comes as Nigeria announced a ban on International flights to the airport in Kano and those in Enugu and Port Harcourt in the bid to curb coronavirus spread in the country.

The ban takes effect from 12am on March 21, 2020.