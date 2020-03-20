Coronavirus: Nigeria bars international flights to Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has said all international flights into the country should be restricted to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The directive was contained in a letter by the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, to airline operators.

The letter was dated March 19, 2020.

Nuhu said the directive was as a result of the Federal Government’s travel ban on 13 countries in the bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nuhu said the directive would take effect from 12am on March 21.

The airports barred from receiving international flights are Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Nuhu said: “The travel restriction is applicable to all flight crew from the affected countries.

“All operators wishing to operate into Nigeria are required to operate with two sets of flight crew; one set to operate into Nigeria and one set to operate out of Nigeria.”

Anyone arriving from the 13 countries barred from entering into Nigeria would be subjected to 14 days quarantine, Nuhu said.