Conflicting court orders over Kano emirship tussle disgraceful, says NBA president

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, has strongly criticised the conflicting court orders concerning the stool of the Emir of Kano.

He described the situation as a disgrace to the legal profession.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maikyau expressed his dismay over the conduct of both counsel and judges involved in the cases handled by the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court, which he believes have exposed the legal profession to public ridicule and opprobrium.

The controversy surrounding the stool of the Emir of Kano has seen a series of conflicting orders from different courts, leading to confusion and raising concerns about the integrity of the judiciary.

“The conduct of counsel and the courts in handling the proceedings, which culminated in the orders issued by the Federal High Court, the Kano State High Court, and again the Federal High Court, in circus, have brought utter disgrace and shame to the profession.

“The damage is one that would take the legal profession a long time to recover from. It is unfortunate and was totally uncalled for,” he said.

Maikyau further pointed out the need for an urgent review of the professional conduct of both the counsel and judges involved in these matters.

He called for ethical and professional scrutiny to determine any culpability.

“Without prejudice to the subsisting actions before both the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court, it is my considered view that there is an urgent need to scrutinize the professional conduct of both counsel and the judges involved in these matters. This is to enable the relevant bodies or institutions to determine their culpability or otherwise from an ethical and professional standpoint,” he added.

The NBA President called on the respective heads of the courts to investigate the conduct of the judges and report their findings to the National Judicial Council for necessary action.

“I call on the respective heads of the courts of the judges concerned to take immediate steps to look into their conduct with a view to finding any possible abuse of their judicial offices and file a report with the National Judicial Council for necessary action,” Maikyau urged.

Regarding the lawyers involved, Maikyau assured that the NBA would not hesitate to initiate disciplinary actions if any professional misconduct is found.

“The NBA will investigate the conduct of the counsel involved in these cases and shall not hesitate to commence disciplinary action against them before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, should there be any finding of alleged professional misconduct against them. The Chairman of the NBA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has accordingly been directed to invite these counsel for preliminary investigations,” he stated.

Maikyau said that the NBA is committed to maintaining professional standards and ensuring that the legal profession in Nigeria upholds its integrity and public trust.

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Kano ordered the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, while a State High Court restrained the police and other security agencies from carrying out the eviction order.

Also Read:

The Federal Court had, on Tuesday, ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero be given to him, as the rightful Emir of Kano.

The presiding judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda, who gave the ex parte order, stated that the order was made in the interest of justice and the maintenance of peace in Kano State.