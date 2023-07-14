Commercial motorcyclist nabbed for allegedly raping 15-year-old boy in Ondo

828 828

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested a 35-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Peter Nweke, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy (name withheld) in Ondo State.

DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, Ondo Command Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

Aidamenbor explained that Nweke committed the offence at Willy Bright, Elewa Junction, Abusoro, Ijoka Road, Akure.

According to the NSCDC PRO, Nweke was apprehended through the collective effort of the community.

He said: “Nweke Peter would always lure his victim from school to his house and return the victim to the victim’s house of close proximity at about 1800hours daily.

“The neighbours noticed this trend and reported it to the landlord.

“On Thursday, 6th July, 2023, he was caught in the act of molesting the child, but ran away.

“On Tuesday, 11th July, 2023, luck ran out on the suspect, he was apprehended by the victim’s uncle and handed over to the command.”

The NSCDC spokesperson said that the suspect’s offence contravened Section 31(1)(2) of the Ondo State Child’s Right Law, 2007 and Section 3(1)(a)(b)(c) of the Ondo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2021.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.