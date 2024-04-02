Commercial bus kills pedestrian in Ketu multiple accident, LASTMA rescues injured lady

In a tragic incident, a Commercial Toyota Hiace Bus (NSW 216 XA) fully loaded with pepper and other perishable items reportedly rammed into two other Volkswagen commercial buses and killed a male pedestrian at Ketu by Demurin Junction inward Kosofe, Lagos State.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed this.

According to a statement by Taofiq on the accident, the multiple fatal accident occurred around 6:45am on Tuesday.

The statement further revealed that the Interstate Toyota Hiace commercial bus (NSW 216 XA) while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure, which resulted in the multiple fatal accident.

Also Read:

It was also gathered that another trapped female passenger inside one of the Volkswagen commercial buses was rescued by LASTMA personnel and immediately handed over to officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

Taofiq added: “While the commercial bus driver was immediately apprehended by Lastma personnel, Police men from Alapere Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operations.

“LASTMA Olawaye Olugbenga (Head, Zone 32 Ketu) who led the rescue operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated all commercial buses involved in the multiple accident to pave ways for an unhindered free vehicular movement inward Kosofe, Mile 12 area.”

In his reaction, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, appealed to pedestrians to always stay at government designated bus stops to board commercial buses.

Bakare-Oki equally warned both commercial and private car drivers to stop over-speeding and ensure their vehicles are properly checked, including the braking system, before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos.