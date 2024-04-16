Commercial bus driver dies after Lagos road accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said the driver of an LT commercial bus died in hospital while receiving treatment, after a collision with a loaded cement truck on Eko Bridge.

Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adebayo said that LASTMA officials had swiftly responded to the collision and rescued the driver and bus conductor at the accident scene.

“Both the driver and conductor of the commercial bus sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention,” he said.

Adebayo said that the driver, unfortunately, died in hospital.

He said that Zebra Oduyebo Afolabi, stationed at Zone 40, Apongbon/Ebute-Ero, confirmed that the rescue operation was conducted with the support of police personnel from the Iponri Police Station.

He said that this was to ensure the safety of all involved and the smooth flow of traffic.

Present at the scene were key members of the LASTMA rescue team, including Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager, and Hakeem Adeosun, the Director of Traffic Incidents, Event Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance.

Adebayo said that Bakare-Oki, while sympathising with the family of the deceased driver, emphasised the importance of vehicle safety.

He urged all motorists to prioritise safety checks before embarking on journeys within or outside the state.