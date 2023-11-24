Coalition seeks resources for actualising gender policy on agriculture

A coalition under the aegis of Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON) has urged federal, state and local governments to allocate resources for the implementation of the National Gender Policy on Agriculture.

The National President of SWOFON, Fatima Bello, made the call on Friday in Nasarawa State.

Bello was speaking at the 2023 National Agriculture Show Youth and Women in Agriculture Seminar with the theme: “Enhancing the Capacity of Youth and Women towards Realising the Presidential Declaration on Food Security Emergency in Nigeria.”

SWOFON is a coalition of women farmers associations and groups across the country.

Bello recommended that the agriculture budgets of governments at all levels should be gender sensitive and responsive by providing items for the implementation of the policy.

She explained that the gender policy on agriculture addressed specific challenges that affected women farmers differently from men, as well as avoid lumping up the budget for women farmers and youths.

The President called on all tiers of government to invest in agroecology to build the capacity of smallholder women farmers on climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies and make provision for organic inputs such as fertilisers and pest control.

Bello identified smallholder women farmers as accounting for 70 per cent of the country’s agricultural workforce and contributing to 70 per cent of the food production.

She, however, said that in spite of their crucial role in the sector, it encountered significant challenges ranging from limited access to land, inputs, credit, training, storage and processing facilities, labour, saving technology and post-harvest losses.

Other challenges, according to her, are: insecurity, climate change and lack of access to agricultural insurance services.

ALSO READ:

NIS Comptroller, FCT Command, visits accident victims in hospital

Ogun: Three arrested ahead planned meeting by cult groups

PDP Governors to FG: Make introduction of new revenue formula a priority

“Federal and state ministries of agriculture should create a yearly strengthening of access to credit, and a budget line which should focus on getting consultants or consultancy firms to support women, youths and farmers living with disability cooperatives.

“This will enable the farmers to navigate the too cumbersome access to credit in the country.

“A consultancy firm will handhold the cooperatives to access existing CBN agricultural credit facilities through preparing their business proposals, interfacing and negotiating with Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry and other financial and microfinance banks.

“The firm will also ensure that the cooperatives access such facilities and other services like insurance, extension and market and they are able to pay back at the end of each circle,” Bello said.

The President appealed to governments to address gender-based discrimination regarding access, control over land and participation in land governance.

She recommended that federal and states ministries of agriculture organise town hall meetings with traditional and religious leaders persuading them to give cooperative lands to smallholder farmers to increase their access and control for increased productivity.