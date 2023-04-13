CLO to INEC: Ensure credibility in Ogbaru Federal Constituency supplementary poll

The Civil Liberties Organisation has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure free, fair, credible and generally-acceptable supplementary election during the Ogbaru Federal Constituency supplementary election.

The INEC has scheduled April 15 for the supplementary election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Wednesday on the forthcoming supplementary election.

Ezekwueme noted that people “have lost faith, hope and confidence in the electoral process due to the ‘flawed’ February 25 presidential election”.

According to him, this has led to unprecedented voters’ apathy, indifference and nonchalant attitude during the March 18 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections nationwide.

He added: “To rescue the pathetic and despicable condition remains a collective task that must be done by all stakeholders in the electoral process.

“It will be a welcome development and a step in the right direction for INEC to use the supplementary elections to redeem her image and restore people’s confidence in the electoral process.

“It is pertinent to note that credible elections precipitate credible leaders and transparent government and governance.”

The CLO boss said that Nigerians are desirous of credible and generally-acceptable elections in the country as only desideratum towards enthronement of God-fearing, charismatic, accountable, patriotic and competent servant leaders.