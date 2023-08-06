CISLAC accuses Tinubu of rewarding corrupt individuals with appointments

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of appointing persons believed to be corrupt into leadership positions.

In a statement issued alongside Transparency International (TI) Nigeria, CISLAC said the appointments spread across political party level, the executive and the legislative arms of government.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director CISLAC, said he was worried about the effect such actions would have on the morale of anti-corruption agencies in the country.

“A scenario where an individual who has very substantial corruption allegation against him is made to lead the ruling political party is worrisome. These are happening despite ongoing investigation by anti-graft agencies both at the state and federal level against some of these individuals.”

“We find it appalling that some of the names sent by the president to the National Assembly to be screened for ministerial positions have corruption related cases to answer with the anti-graft agencies.

“Going by this list, the president would correctly be perceived as showing lack of care about integrity in governance and turning a deaf ear to public outcry on key issues especially the fight against corruption,” Rafsanjani said.

He noted that the ministerial list sent to the senate proves that Nigeria is reversing the gains made in its anti-corruption efforts since the return to democracy in 1999.

He said, “For example, the list has an ex-governor internationally accused of aiding a former military ruler to launder Nigeria’s wealth abroad. It is also disturbing that a politician who has a case to answer with the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is at the leadership of the National Assembly and will be conducting oversight duties on anti-graft agencies, including the EFCC. We equally frown at the recycling of some ex-governors and ex-ministers who glaringly failed to perform in their previous assignments.”

He said that with the assemblage of these alleged corrupt individuals with integrity deficit, it is clear that President Tinubu has no regard or concern for the public demand to have a sane and responsible government.

He also said that Nigeria’s reputation in the global community is going to suffer negative consequences with the incredible damage the acts like money laundering, drugs trafficking, merchant of violence and illegal proliferation of arms have done to the country which has contributed and will continue widening insecurity, poverty, collapse of education, health care infrastructural development and ethics and value system.

“We find it very sad that young Nigerians will have no positive lesson to learn from these corrupt leaders.

“Citizens and well-meaning Nigerians must continue to demand that transparency, accountability and responsible leadership be institutionalised in our public offices,” Rafsanjani said.