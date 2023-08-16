CIBN holds Bankers Night on policy issues

The Lagos State Branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has perfected plans to hold its 2023 Bankers Night on key policy issues affecting the nation’s economy.

The Chairman, Lagos State CIBN, Adeyemo Adeoye, made the revelation at a media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the event would be held on August 18, 2023 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Adeoye said the event, with the theme: “Exchange Rate Unification: Global Implications for Households, Organisations and the Country,’’ would x-ray the challenges affecting the nation’s economy.

The theme, he said, was important because Nigeria’s economy was driven by imports and rarely manufactures anything.

He said: “We are once again bringing to you our Lagos Bankers Night this year, after a period of absence of three years, due to slip-over effects and factors that were not unrelated to the global pandemic.

“The last outing was in 2019.

ALSO READ:

“This is our flagship programme and we use it as a platform to raise revenue, rally-round a large number of professionals, within and outside the industry, to discuss topical issues and improve networking opportunities for our members.

“It is the institute’s larger strategy of promoting financial enlightenment, and providing platforms for discussing key policy issues that will strengthen the nation’s economy.”

Adeoye said Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant at B. Adedipe Associates (BAA Consult), would be the Guest Speaker.

He added that George Onafowokan, the Managing Director, Coleman Wires and Cables, would be the Chairman of the event.

According to him, the Chief Host of the event will be the President of the CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara.

The event is an annual one where major financial policies are reviewed and new focus articulated, with well over 500 high profile banking/financial practitioners and other institutions in attendance.