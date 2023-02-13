Chrisland: Lagos orders coroner’s inquest to unravel cause of Whitney Adeniran’s death

The Lagos State Government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death of the late Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, who died during the school inter-house sports last Thursday.

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), gave the directive in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday.

Onigbanjo said a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of Whitney’s death.

He added that findings of the investigation would be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.

“A coroner’s inquest has immediately been requested in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State, “a report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that as a government, the security and well-being of citizens are of utmost importance while assuring the public that everything would be done to ensure that the cause of death is known. NAN