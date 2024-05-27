Children Day: Adedoja counsels parents on proper parenting, tasks FG on girl child education

A former Miister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof Taoheed Adedoja. has advised Nigerian parents to “be more alert to their responsibilities in constantly guiding their children in the wake of cases of rising bullying, violence and other social vices in schools nationwide.

This was contained in a statement by Adedoja, whose 73th birthday May 27 was being celebrated with focus on welfare support programs for children

According to the statement, Adedoja, a former Pro Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, also enjoined the Federal Government to “pay more attention to girl- child education , with the uncomfortable increase in the number of school dropouts in Nigeria today, “occasioned mostly by the conditions of poverty-stricken parents across the country”.

While lamenting the alarming rate of out of school children in Nigeria which he put at over 20 million, the former Minister expressed confidence that fully implementation of the various educational programs put in place by the Tinubu administration would take care of “these leaders of tomorrow, whose only hope lies in the quality of education they receive at childhood”,

“Nigeria is blessed with very creative and intelligent youths, with good upbringing and enabling environments, our youths will go to places and excel along with their counterparts anywhere in the world, the strength of any nation is in the hands of the youths, we must wake up and take good care of our youths for our nation to rise again.”

Recall that Adedoja recently led a delegation of Teachers Continuous Training Institute, Biase in Cross River State as its Director General to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, in Abuja for collaboration on providing High Tech Digital Skills to repentant “Yahoo boys“ and other categories of youths in Nigeria, with a view to maximally utilising their talents for positive life styles and for the youths formal absorption for global certification for employability, leveraging on their talents that should be positively deplored.