Chess master, Onakoya, gears up for ‘hardest match’ against 12-year-old

The Nigerian chess grandmaster who recently set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya is reportedly gearing up for what he calls his “hardest match yet.”

Onakoya, on June 11, will face off against 12-year-old Women’s Candidate Master Deborah Quickpen in a three-hour chess match.

In a post via his X handle on Thursday, Onakoya noted that, “I have faced many tough opponents, but this will undoubtedly be my hardest match yet.

“I can categorically say that she is the future of chess in Nigeria.”

Also Read:

According to Onakoya, Quickpen, who will be representing Nigeria at the upcoming FIDE Chess World Cup in Georgia next month, is regarded as the country’s number one chess prodigy.

The Chessmaster added that Quickpen, despite her young age, has already achieved the impressive title of Women’s Candidate Master.